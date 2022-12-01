Elon Musk says his company is ready to implant Neuralink computers in people’s brains, seeks govt approval

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that a wireless device developed by his Brain Chip interfaces startup will be ready for human trails in six months. Musk founded the Brain Control Interfaces startup six years ago and it demonstrated its implantation robot two years ago. Musk hopes to implant the coin-sized computing brain implant into human patients, he revealed at an event held at the company's California headquarter. "We think probably in about six months, we should be able to have a Neuralink installed in a human," Musk said at the event.

To sum up, Neuralink is developing a device which will enable a computer, mobile phone or any other device to be directly controlled with brain activity. For instance, a person with paralysis can move a mouse simply by thinking about how they want to move it, if the chip is implanted in his brain. The coin-sized device has been named "Link".

Neuralink once shared a video of a monkey playing pinball without using a joystick. The company claimed that the monkey is able to play the game just by thinking about how to play it.

"We're aiming to design a fully implantable, cosmetically invisible brain-computer interface to let you control a computer or mobile device anywhere you go.Micron-scale threads would be inserted into areas of the brain that control movement. Each thread contains many electrodes and connects them to an implant called the "Link," the Neuralink website reads. While the device is aimed at making lives simpler for people suffering from neurological disorders, its success rate cannot be predicted.

Back in February, Neuralink revealed that the monkeys had died during prototype testing of its BCI implants at the ​​University of California, Davis Primate Center. Around the same time, the Musk-led company was accused of animal cruelty. However, Musk outrightly denied the charges.

"Before we would even think of putting a device in an animal, we do everything possible we with rigorous benchtop testing, We're not cavalier about putting these devices into animals. We're extremely careful and we always want the device, whenever we do the implant — whether into a sheep, pig or monkey — to be confirmatory, not exploratory," Musk said.





