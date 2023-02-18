Elon Musk says his tweets were not boosted, plans to take action against employee for spreading fake news

A couple of days ago, several Twitter users reported that that their feed was filled with tweets from Elon Musk. Some engineers said that Musk orchestrated the whole thing and it was not accidental or happened due to a flaw in the algorithm. However, Musk is now irked with an employee who revealed his secrets to a news website Platformer. He further said that Twitter will take action against the employees for spreading fake news about him.

The Platformer reported that Musk became frustrated with the performance of his tweets on Twitter, which resulted in him pressurising the platform's engineers to work on a solution to promote his tweets to the platform's user base. In a bid to address Musk's complaints, Twitter deployed code to promote Musk's tweets artificially, the employee told the website.

Reacting to the claims made by the Platformer, Musk said, "The 'source' of the bogus Platformer article is a disgruntled employee who had been on paid time off for months, had already accepted a job at Google and felt the need to poison the well on the way out. Twitter will be taking legal action against him." He, however, did not reveal the name of the employee who tried to malign his image.

Casey Newton, who has written the report for Platformer, has told Business Insider that Musk's allegations is not correct."Elon's tweet is completely false. We stand by our reporting," Newton said.

The Platformer report claims that Twitter created a special system just for Elon Musk, which they call a "power user multiplier." This system makes Elon Musk's posts show up more often and to more people than they would for a regular user. Basically, Twitter made it so that Elon Musk's tweets get seen by a lot more people than other people's tweets do.

Talking about Musk's antics, an employee who works there told the Platformer that Musk manipulates the platform to force engagement on all users. "He bought the company, made a point of showcasing what he believed was broken and manipulated under previous management, then turns around and manipulates the platform to force engagement on all users to hear only his voice.I think we're past the point of believing that he actually wants what's best for everyone here," he said.