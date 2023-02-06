Elon Musk says last 3 months were tough for him, asks public support to save Twitter from bankruptcy

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has admitted that the micro-blogging site had to be 'saved from bankruptcy' and that the same required a lot of hard work. Ever since Elon Musk's takeover, the company has gone through some radical changes and is no longer the place it once was. Twitter's work force, for instance, has been reduced from 7,000 to around 2,300 people. Musk also introduced a number of policy changes at the company and had altered facilities offered to the employees.

Elon Musk asks for public support to save Twitter

In a tweet, Musk said that the last three months have been rough as he had to save 'Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties'. The billionaire also added that Twitter still has a long way to go and he would appreciate some 'public support'.

He wrote, "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn't wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!"

In another tweet, Musk added that even though they have corrected minor issues, something 'fundamental' hasn't been uncovered yet. He wrote, "We've found & corrected some smaller issues, but there is something fundamental that we haven't uncovered yet. Top priority for Twitter this week."

Twitter struggles to collect back its resources

While the company has to be saved from bankruptcy, Twitter has assets lying around its ex-employees' homes and seems to be in no rush to get them back. Some former employees of the company, as per recent reports, told Wired.com that they are yet to give back their work laptops and the company hasn't shared an update on when will it be collecting them.

A software engineer from California who was fired from the company in November told the publication that his Apple MacBook Pro laptop is still 'sitting in his closet' and the company hasn't bothered collecting it back. Two other ex-Twitter employees said that they're concerned over the laptops because they are still waiting to receive severance from the company, and this might lead to delays in their severance payment.

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Elon Musk bought Twitter in a highly-publicised deal of USD 44 billion and assumed his new role in October 2022. One of the first things that he did after buying Twitter was to fire some of the top executives of the company, including the former CEO Parag Aggarwal. He then went on to fire the majority of the workforce across departments and many employees had resigned on their own.