Elon Musk says satellite-based Starlink broadband will be out of beta testing phase by October

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has noted that Starlink will be out of the beta testing phase by October. Musk was responding to a query on Twitter by user @Overshield who asked whenStarlink would be out of beta. Musk had previously noted that Starlink would be out of beta in August at the Mobile World Congress. Reports have noted that the speeds of Starlink vary from 50Mbps to 150Mbps in beta and there is no download speed. It has also claimed latency of 20 ms to 40 ms.Reports note that once the service is rolled out worldwide, users can expect internet speeds of up to 209.17 megabits per second. Meanwhile, the Starlink satellite has matched up to the speed of broadband.

Musk had also noted that the low-Earth orbiting satellite network had received more than 500,000 preorders for its internet service and anticipates no technical problems meeting demand.

Starlink company president Gwynne Shotwell had earlier hinted that Starlink would become available globally by September. Starlink is currently available in 14 countries. SpaceX's goal is to launch around 42,000 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit by mid-2027. Earlier this month, Musk also hinted that the company's satellite broadband service could soon come to India and noted that the company was waiting for regulatory approvals.



Musk also recently tweeted that in the case of satellite-broadband, Starlink, there will be no need for ground stations everywhere. This will help the service achieve data transfer through space close to the speed of light, possibly even faster. Musk was replying to a Twitter user and internet rocket scientist Scott Manley, who highlighted the requirement of downlink stations in broadband services to which Musk replied saying that the Starlink satellites launching in the next 4 to 6 months will have inter-satellite laser links, so no local downlink will be required.

Musk had noted, "Processing is not an issue. Laser links alleviate ground station constraints, so data can go from say Sydney to London through space, which is ~40% faster speed of light than fiber & shorter path. Also, no need for ground stations everywhere. Arctic will have great bandwidth!"

Users can book a Starlink connection for a refundable deposit of $99. Any user can go and check the availability of the services in their area through Starlink's website. However, it does not guarantee service to these users.

Musk's Starlink has promised to deliver broadband internet service in areas with little to no network. Starlink on its website explains that Starlink satellite will reduce latency to an extent that it will achieve speeds typically not possible with traditional satellite internet." "Latency is the time it takes to send data from one point to the next. When satellites are far from Earth, latency is high, resulting in poor performance for activities like video calls and online gaming," Starlink notes. However, Starlink satellites are over 60 times closer to the Earth than traditional satellites.