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Elon Musk says Starlink blocked by 'oligarchs' in India: 'You can guess who they are'

Elon Musk says Starlink blocked by 'oligarchs' in India: 'You can guess who they are'

Starlink has completed much of its India build-out and is waiting for security clearance and approval for foreign direct investment

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 10:25 PM IST
Elon Musk says Starlink blocked by 'oligarchs' in India: 'You can guess who they are'Elon Musk says Starlink is ready for India, but 'oligarchs' are blocking it

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Wednesday accused "certain oligarchs" of blocking Starlink in India, saying they were trying to maintain a "monopolistic chokehold" on Indians.

"Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are," Musk said in a post on Wednesday. "This is a crime against the people of India!"

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Musk's comments came as Starlink said it is operationally ready to begin satellite-internet services in India but is still waiting for the remaining government clearances.

Starlink awaits final approvals

Starlink has completed much of its India build-out and is waiting for security clearance and approval for foreign direct investment, the company said at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.

Lauren Dreyer, vice-president of Starlink business operations at SpaceX, said the company is ready to begin services once the government completes its work.

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"We are standing ready to serve India once India is ready. We're ready to work with the government. We are ready to work with operators and with industry to this end," Dreyer said.

She said Starlink was also ready to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 100% connectivity across India. "We are ready to help Prime Minister Modi achieve his vision of 100 per cent connectivity throughout India — a vision all of our company, including Elon, shares," she said.

"Hopefully, next time I address the Congress, the government's work will be complete, and Starlink will be authorised and ready,” Dreyer added.

Starlink has already received permissions from IN-SPACe and the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite licence. It is still awaiting the government's security clearance and FDI approval.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 10:23 PM IST
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