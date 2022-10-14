Elon Musk says Starlink connectivity no longer free for Ukraine, weeks after he was told to fu*k off

There is a report claiming that Starlink, an internet service powered by satellites launched and managed by SpaceX, is asking for payment to provide connectivity to Ukrainians fighting Russian forces. Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, which owns Starlink, has said in an official letter to the Pentagon that the country will have to now pay if it wants access to satellite-based internet service. This comes just days after Ukraine's outgoing ambassador, Andriy Melnyk, asked Elon to "Fu*k off" when he tried to offer "peace" solution to end the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Musk's solution apparently involved letting Russia keep the areas of Ukraine that it has already occupied. Needless to say, Musk's plan did not go down well with Ukrainians. It invited unsavoury comments from the country's diplomats and even drew a sharp response from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

One of the comments was made by Andriy Melnyk, a diplomat. He told Musk to "fu*k off."

Musk on Friday said that he was exactly doing what Melnyk suggested as he replied to a tweet that mentioned Starlink making a request for payment. Reports say that of 20,000 Starlink terminals that SpaceX has sent to Ukraine so far, around 85 percent are fully or partially sourced by the government.

"We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," SpaceX's director of government sales, Bryon Hargis, wrote in a letter to the Pentagon in September, according to the report.

SpaceX is now reportedly asking the Pentagon to now pay roughly $120 million if it wants Starlink services to remain operational in Ukraine. In addition to this, the company has also reportedly sought payment for the next year in advance. The report cited that the Pentagon would be required to pay $400 million for 2023.

Initially, Musk was praised for being generous and offering Starlink service to Ukraine for free, but now he is being criticized for putting up his payment demand. Musk previously revealed on Twitter that SpaceX had spent $80 million on Starlink terminals to provide free service to Ukraine and that this number would reach $100 million by the end of this year.