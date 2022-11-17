Elon Musk says Twitter pays around Rs 1 billion per year to serve free lunch to employees

Elon Musk has said on Twitter that the cost of lunch per year is in the billions. It was recently reported that the new Twitter boss will be asking employees to pay for lunch, which the social media giant used to offer for free. When people started criticizing Musk on Twitter, he clarified that the lunch cost per employee is pretty high and that almost no one used to come to the office, which wasted most of the food.

To which, an ex-Twitter employee said that his claims are not true and that people pay about $20 to $25 for lunch every day. She also claimed that attendance was also anything between 20 to 50 percent in the office. But, Musk refuted her claims by revealing more details.

The Billionaire said on Twitter that the social media company spends about $13 million per year on food service for those who are based in San Francisco. This is around Rs 1 billion in India when converted. Musk has previously claimed that the cost per lunch is about $400 million (around Rs 32,000) for 12 months. The cost per lunch sounds pretty unrealistic, but he claims that he is stating the facts.

Elon Musk also reported that "Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25 percent, and average occupancy below 10 percent. There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don't even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building." This basically suggests that Musk is saying most of the food gets wasted because the strength is pretty low.

But, his decision to charge Twitter employees for lunch is not surprising, considering he has taken several steps in the past few weeks to cut costs. Elon Musk recently laid off 50 percent of Twitter employees and also fired the entire board of directors. He asserted that the company is not generating enough revenue and it is not very profitable, so the company will have to layoff employees.