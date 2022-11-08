Elon Musk says Twitter usage is all-time high and hopes servers don’t melt

The new Twitter boss Elon Musk says not just him, users are also using Twitter the most right now. Musk has always been active on Twitter, but now, after becoming the Twitter boss, he has gotten even more active. More than ever before. In one of his latest tweets, Musk claims that Twitter users are also using the platform more than ever before. He said that Twitter usage has gone to an all-time high now.

"Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol," he noted in one of his latest tweets. In fact, the usage is seemingly gone so high that Musk fears servers will melt. "I just hope the servers don't melt!" he said.

Since the time Musk took over Twitter, he made a couple of changes and the most hard-hitting was laying off 50 per cent of staff without any specific prior notice. Musk is said to have fired 50 per cent of the workforce, which is roughly around 3700. Almost the entire India team has been asked to leave.

As per a recent report, in India, Twitter fired 90 per cent of its staff. In total, there were 200 employees working for Twitter in India and, after the recent layoffs, only about 20-24 remain. Citing sources not ready to be named stated that out of 200 employees that Twitter India employed, only a couple of dozen now remains. The report also added that the communications, marketing and partner relations are almost entirely gone. Additionally, around 70 per cent of the engineering teams operating from India have been asked to leave.

Interestingly, soon after Twitter laid off 50 per cent of its staff, the company asked some employees to return. Reports suggest that the company laid off those employees "by mistake". Twitter or the new boss Musk, hasn't revealed much about laid off employees returning yet. A report stated that the company is "reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return."

Commenting on the mass layoffs, Musk said that the reduction of staff was required because Twitter is losing money every day. "Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," he noted in a tweet.