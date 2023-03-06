Elon Musk says Twitter users will be able to reply to DMs with any emoji, announces new features

Elon Musk has announced some new features that Twitter's team is planning to add in order to attempt to enhance user experience. The billionaire took to Twitter recently and announced that the company is working to roll out a feature under which users can respond to individual DMs with any emoji that they want. Musk also added that the company is also trying to add encryption to conversations.

Elon Musk announces new Twitter features

"Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month," Musk wrote in a tweet.

At present, when you try to respond to a DM on Twitter with an emoji, there are only six options that you can choose from. However, what Musk means is that the company is working on a feature that will allow users to reply to DMs with any reactions emojis, thereby implying that users will get more emojis to choose from to react to a particular DM.

Twitter character limit

Apart from this, Musk is also planning to increase Twitter's character limit to a whopping 10k characters. The billionaire confirmed the same while answering a user's query on Twitter. When a user asked Musk to add code blocks to tweets, the Twitter owner replied, "As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon."

Twitter's latest round of layoffs

Twitter recently saw yet another round of mass layoffs after Musk's promises of no more layoffs at the company. A couple of days back, Twitter decided to trim 10 per cent of its workforce, a move that impacted around 200 employees. One of the impacted employees was Esther Crawford, Musk's loyal employee who committed to building Twitter 2.0 and agreed to working extra hard. A picture of her sleeping in Twitter offices had also gone viral last year.

After the layoffs were held over the weekend, Musk wrote an email to his remaining Twitter employees on Monday morning. In the email, he said that there will be some 'very significant performance-based stock rewards' for the remaining employees. Musk also referred to the latest round of layoffs at the company and called it a 'difficult organisational overhaul focused on improving future execution'.

Musk reportedly wrote in the email, "This past week, we completed a difficult organisational overhaul focused on improving future execution, using as much feedback as we could gather from the entire company." He added, "Those who remain are highly regarded by those around them."