Elon Musk says Twitter users will witness drop in followers: Here is why

Elon Musk has revealed that Twitter's purging a lot of spam/scam accounts on the platform. Before his formal takeover, Musk was in two minds about buying the company as he believed Twitter's then CEO Parag Agrawal and the company lied about spam accounts on the platform. Twitter then said that spam accounts on the platform constitute nearly 5 per cent of the total userbase, which the Tesla CEO didn't buy. Even some experts suggest that Twitter's spam accounts are more in number - likely 17 per cent of the total user base. Musk says users may see a drop in followers as the company is taking action against spam/scam accounts.

Twitter had roughly 238 million mDAU in Q2 2022, but Musk claims that the company is seeing massive growth without sharing an exact number. He has also not disclosed an estimate of spam profiles on the platform and how they are recognising these accounts to eliminate them. The spam profile problem does not plague Twitter, but many other platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Often, celebrities and creators complain about a sudden drop in their follower count. Often, social media companies have maintained that the drop is due to the suspension of spam accounts.

Earlier this week, Musk also clarified that Apple has no plans to remove Twitter from the Apple App Store for iOS. In a tweet, he said, "Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so." He had claimed that Apple stopped advertising on the platform and it threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store. He also accused the iPhone maker of being against free speech and stealing money from developers through its 30 per cent Apple App Store fee.