Elon Musk says Twitter will delete some accounts permanently to free up space, should you be worried? 

Twitter's new chief Elon Musk says that the micro-blogging site will delete up to 1.5 billion accounts to free up space. However, if you are a regular Twitter user and you tweet quite frequently, do not fret as your account will not be hampered. Musk has said that only the accounts that are inactive for years together or users who have logged in for a long time will be axed from the platform.

"Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years," Musk posted on Twitter . Musk has been wanting to rid the micro-blogging site of spam and bots ever since took over. He had even decided to put the deal on hold because the then management of Twitter reportedly failed to share exact data about the spam bot accounts in Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Musk also said that Twitter DMs should be encrypted just like Signal and iMessage. "DMs should be encrypted, so that it is impossible for anyone at Twitter to see the public's DMs, just as is the case with Signal or iMessage," he said. Musk previously revealed that he is touch with Signa's creator to bring encryption to Twitter's messaging service. He also wants to expand encryption to video and voice calling features that are expected to arrive soon on Twitter.

Talking about bringing encrypting to Twitter DMs, Musk had told his employees, "We want to enable users to be able to communicate without being concerned about their privacy, [or] without being concerned about a data breach at Twitter causing all of their DMs to hit the web, or think that maybe someone at Twitter could be spying on their DMs.That's obviously not going to be cool and it has happened a few times before." Musk highlighted that in 2019, the Twitter DMs of some users were exposed.

Back in 2019, Twitter warned its users that an undisclosed number of DMs between businesses and their users were accessible to people for over a year. To curb such security issues, Musk is determined to include encryption in Twitter 2.0. He said, "It should be the case that I can't look at anyone's DMs if somebody has put a gun to my head."