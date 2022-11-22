Elon Musk says Twitter will not fire anymore employees, to start hiring again soon

Twitter is reportedly planning to start hiring again after laying off nearly two-thirds of its 7,500-person workforce in the past month. The first batch of firings took place in the first week of Elon Musk's formal takeover of the company in late October, and subsequently, more staff were laid off in the coming weeks. Until last week, when Musk offered an ultimatum to remaining employees to conform to new stricter work rules or leave. This led to the mass resignation of nearly 1,000 Twitter employees.

According to The Verge, Musk told employees on Monday that the company is done with layoffs and "actively recruiting for roles in engineering and sales and that employees are encouraged to make referrals". Notably, Twitter was expected to fire employees from the sales department on Monday.

The report highlights that Musk did not specify the kinds of engineering roles Twitter is looking for, and the company has not listed postings yet. In the meeting, Musk said, "In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority".

During Monday's all-hands meeting, Musk also clarified that there are no plans to relocate Twitter's HQ from San Francisco to Texas, as he did with Tesla. However, he did not reportedly wash away the possibility of having two HQs, possibly one in Texas, where Federal taxes are much more reasonable than in California. The report points out that Musk acknowledged that the reorganisation of Twitter would "have a lot of mistakes," but the company will "stabilise over time".

Meanwhile, Musk's Twitter fired more employees from the sales and partnership teams on Monday, The Verge and Bloomberg report. Many top engineers and managers have either resigned or been fired since he took over the company on October 27. Currently, Twitter employs roughly 2,700 employees, down from roughly 7,500 employees in September 2022.