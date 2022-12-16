scorecardresearch
News
TECHNOLOGY
Elon Musk says Twitter's new privacy rules apply to media, bans journalists and Mastodon's accounts

Feedback

Elon Musk says Twitter's new privacy rules apply to media, bans journalists and Mastodon's accounts

Twitter has suspended the accounts of Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Drew Harwell from the Washington Post, Ryan Mac from The New York Times, and Aaron Rupar from The Independent.

Image: Reuters Image: Reuters
Story highlights
  • Twitter introduced new rules this week to prevent users from doxing.
  • Elon Musk says some rules also apply to journalists.
  • Twitter has suspended the account of its rival Mastodon.

Elon Musk's Twitter has started suspending accounts belonging to rival Mastodon as well as some journalists from multiple notable publications. As spotted by Bloomberg, Twitter has suspended the accounts of Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Drew Harwell from the Washington Post, Ryan Mac from The New York Times, and Aaron Rupar from The Independent. Twitter says that the platform will suspend accounts that pose threat to others' well-being as a part of its new privacy policies. About Mastodon, the exact reasons remain unclear, and more clarity from the company is required.


Published on: Dec 16, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
Posted by: BT Siteadmin, Dec 16, 2022, 9:07 AM IST

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS