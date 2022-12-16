Elon Musk says Twitter's new privacy rules apply to media, bans journalists and Mastodon's accounts

Elon Musk's Twitter has started suspending accounts belonging to rival Mastodon as well as some journalists from multiple notable publications. As spotted by Bloomberg, Twitter has suspended the accounts of Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Drew Harwell from the Washington Post, Ryan Mac from The New York Times, and Aaron Rupar from The Independent. Twitter says that the platform will suspend accounts that pose threat to others' well-being as a part of its new privacy policies. About Mastodon, the exact reasons remain unclear, and more clarity from the company is required.



