Elon Musk shares first Cybercab production footage, robotaxi push intensifies

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle maker Tesla has kicked off production of its much-anticipated autonomous robotaxi, the Cybercab, marking a key milestone in its long-term push toward self-driving mobility.

Musk on April 24 shared a short promotional video on social media platform X, confirming that manufacturing of the vehicle has begun. “Cybercab has started production,” Musk wrote, alongside a clip showing the driverless vehicle moving off the factory floor and onto public roads.

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Cybercab has started production pic.twitter.com/MAeswanf96 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2026

The 38-second video gives a glimpse into Tesla’s vision of a fully autonomous ride-hailing experience. In a separate post, Musk also shared footage of multiple gold-coloured Cybercabs driving in formation, hinting at scaled deployment ambitions.

Tesla reported stronger-than-expected financials for the March quarter, with net profit at $477 million. During its earnings announcement earlier this week, the company said it remains on track to begin volume production of both the Cybercab and its electric truck, the Tesla Semi, in 2026.

First unveiled in late 2024, the Cybercab is designed as a purpose-built robotaxi with no steering wheel or pedals. Musk had earlier indicated that the vehicle could be commercially available by 2027.

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Tesla has already been testing its robotaxi services on a limited basis, offering early access rides to select users in Austin, Texas, since mid-2025. The company had also shared an image in February showing what it described as the first Cybercab unit rolling off the production line at its Giga Texas facility.

