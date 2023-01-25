Elon Musk sued for failing to pay rent for Twitter offices in London, San Francisco

Twitter is being sued by landlords in London and San Francisco for failing to pay rent on its offices, as new owner Elon Musk has implemented cost-cutting strategies that include not paying bills. The Crown Estate in London, which manages property belonging to King Charles III, filed a claim in the High Court in London last week. The alleged unpaid rent is for office space near Piccadilly Circus. The landlord of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has also filed a lawsuit after the company failed to make its latest monthly rent payment of $3.4 million for January. This comes after a report earlier this month stated that Twitter owed $136,260 in overdue rent on a separate office in San Francisco and was facing a lawsuit. Workers at a Twitter office in Singapore were also evicted due to unpaid rent on the building.

Twitter was taken over by Elon Musk, the co-owner of Tesla and SpaceX, in October of last year. He paid $44 billion for the platform and quickly initiated sweeping job cuts, reducing the workforce by 50%. The takeover has not been without issues, including a chaotic relaunch of the blue tick scheme for verified users that led to a number of impersonator accounts and advertisers withdrawing from the platform over concerns about a rise in hate speech. The company was also hit by a 40% drop in revenue after more than 500 clients paused their spending, with high-profile brands such as Audi and Pfizer halting advertising. The hearing between the Crown Estate and Twitter is likely to take place in the next six months and warns that the UK's struggling economy could lead to an increase in rent arrears claims.