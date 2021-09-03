Elon Musk takes jibe at Jeff Bezos, says filing lawsuits is Bezos' full-time job

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken potshots at ex-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for filing a lawsuit against his company. Musk has said that filing lawsuits against his company are Bezos' full time job. The latest round of salvos was fired after Amazon asked the Federal Communications Commission FCC to dismiss SpaceX latest amendment to its Starlink satellite network.

As per CNBC, SpaceX has alleged that Amazon is trying to stifle the competition while "neglecting to resolve the Commission's concerns about Amazon's own non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite system."

"Amazon's recent missive is unfortunately only the latest in its continuing efforts to slow down competition while neglecting to resolve the Commission's concerns about Amazon's own non-geostationary orbit satellite system. While Amazon has waited 15 months to explain how its system works, it has lodged objections to SpaceX on average about every 16 days this year," SpaceX's letter read. SpaceX's response to Amazon's request was shared by Michael Sheetz, a CNBC reporter.



Replying to Sheetz' report on Twitter, Musk who doesn't mince his words said, "Filing legal actions against SpaceX is *actually* his full-time job."

Musk's ambitious Starlink project was launched to provide high-speed satellite internet connectivity. The Starlink SpaceX will compete with Amazon's Project Kuiper.

On a related note, Elon Musk Starlink's satellite broadband service may soon be launched in India. A Twitter user asked Musk whether he will launch Starlink services in India, to which, Musk replied saying, "Just figuring out the regulatory approval process." SpaceX had deployed around 1800 satellites and once those satellites reach their operational orbit, Starlink would have global coverage by September 2021. However, the company president Gwynne Shotwell said that it needs to get approved in every country to provide telecoms services.

Notably, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had asked SpaceX to acquire the required licenses before offering any service in the country. "DoT has no objections to SpaceX offering the Starlink satellite internet service in India. But it must comply with the laws of the land and seek an appropriate license and other authorizations before offering the service to Indian consumers," a source had earlier told ET Telecom.