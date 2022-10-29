Elon Musk talks about reversing ban on Twitter, will Donald Trump, Kangana Ranaut make a comeback?

Some of the popular figures, including former US President Donald Trump, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut among many others who were banned from Twitter may soon make a comeback on micro-blogging platfrom. Both Trump and Ranaut were banned from the platform for spreading hate speech on Twitter. Elon Musk, who is the new chief of Twitter, was strictly against permanent bans. He said that the bans should only be reserved for accounts that are bots or spams.

Bollywood's most controversial actress Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter, celebrated the ouster of Twitter executives and hailed Musk's takeover. Ranaut posted on her Instagram saying that she had predicted the doom of Twitter executives long ago. "Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads long ago….another prediction came true,' she wrote.

She further added that she has the power to foresee things. "I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future.. sorry my foresight X-rays, some call them my curses and some call them witchcraft," Ranaut said.

Kangana's Twitter account was permanently suspended after posting hateful, provocative tweets in the wake of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Ranaut has since been using Instagram to connect with her followers. However, now that Musk is the new boss of Twitter, she is hoping to make a comeback soon.

Musk in a tweet had said that "anyone suspended for minor and dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail".

Another big-wick to get banned from Twitter was former US President Donald Trump. He was "indefinitely banned from the platform for inciting rioters against Capitol Hill building in 2021. Musk thought Twitter's decision to ban Trump was "morally wrong and flat-out stupid." He had said back then that he would reverse the ban when he acquires Twitter.

Musk has said that "permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots or spam, scam accounts, where there's no legitimacy to the account at all. I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump."

Musk had invited Trump to rejoin Twitter but his offer was declined. Trump, who now owns his separate social media platform called Truth social, said he is happy where he is and does not wish to return to the micro-blogging platform.

