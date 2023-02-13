Elon Musk tells US not to worry about his alien friends, hopes one day we will be aliens visiting other worlds

From the last couple of days, reports about unidentified objects being shot down in the American as well as Canadian airspace have been making headlines. A Chinese balloon was the first such object to be shot down by the US after reports surfaced that it was floating in their airspace. Then, less than a week later, an unidentified object was spotted off the coast of Alaska and was shot down again. "We're calling this an object because that's the best description we have right now," White House spokesperson had said about the same.

Then, an unidentified cylindrical object was spotted hovering over the Canadian airspace and was shot down. The same was announced by president Justin Trudeau.

In the latest development, yet another flying object was shot down by a US warplane on Sunday. The object was seen hovering over Lake Huron on the US-Canada border.

All of these incidents are causing a lot of worry and security concerns among officials. However, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk says that nobody needs to worry about his 'alien friends'.

Musk on his 'alien friends'

In a tweet, Musk told the United States and Canada to 'not worry' as the recent sightings are just his alien friends stopping by. "Don't worry, just some of my alien friends stopping by," he wrote.

In another tweet, Musk expressed how he hopes that one day we all will be aliens and will visit other worlds.

"Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds," he wrote while replying to a tweet that joked about Tesla's Optimus bots and Musk.

This isn't the first time that Musk has shown interest in aliens and life on other planets. His comments on wanting to 'colonise Mars' are known to all. Recently, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had also taken a dig at Musk, saying that he would prefer making vaccines instead of going to Mars.

Bill Gates takes a dig at Musk

In an interview with the BBC, Bill Gates said, "It's actually quite expensive to go to Mars. You can buy measles vaccines and save lives for $1,000 (£814) per life saved." He added, "And so [that] just kind of grounds you, as in - don't go to Mars."

In the same interview, Bill Gates also talked about Musk and his philanthropic deeds, even though the Twitter owner might not exactly call himself much of a philanthropist.

"I think someday he'll (Elon Musk) be a great philanthropist," Bill Gates said, adding that "things like Tesla are having a positive impact even without being a form of philanthropy."