Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX sued over allegations of running Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Billionaire Elon Musk has been sued for $258 billion over allegations of running a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin. The lawsuit was filed by a Dogecoin investor who also sued Musk's companies Tesla and SpaceX. Dogecoin was originally created as a memecoin but gained huge popularity after Musk started tweeting about it.

The plaintiff, Keith Johnson, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan. He accused Musk and his companies of using his influence on social media platforms to increase Dogecoin's price, only to then let the cryptocurrency's value tumble. Johnson, who said he lost his money after having invested in Dogecoin, called himself an "American citizen who was defrauded" by what he referred to as a "Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme," reported Reuters.

He further stated that despite knowing Dogecoin had no value, Musk used his pedestal as the world's richest man to "operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure and amusement." Johnson said that, as an American citizen, he felt defrauded.

Johnson said he believes Musk increased "the price, market cap and trading volume of Dogecoin" through his promotion of it. He included tweets from Musk, including one promising that SpaceX would "put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon."

The plaintiff stated that he has filed the lawsuit on behalf of those who suffered losses by investing in Dogecoin since 2019. He also asked for his motion to be filed as a class action suit.

Johnson further stated in his complaint that the Dogecoin selloff began when Musk came as a host for Saturday Night Live, aka SNL. He also played a fictitious financial expert on a Weekend Update segment where he called Dogecoin "a hustle." Since then, investors have lost about $86 billion, according to Johnson. He also wants Musk to pay $172 billion in damages. In addition to this, the plaintiff wants to block Musk and his companies from promoting Dogecoin.

Dogecoin is about 68 per cent down from its peak this year.