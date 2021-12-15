Elon Musk thinks Dogecoin is better than Bitcoin for transactions

Elon Musk is all team Dogecoin now. The Tesla chief was one of the biggest endorsers of Bitcoin till a year back and even announced that his car-making company, Tesla will accept payments in Bitcoin (only to take a U-turn), but in a recent interview with Time magazine, said that Dogecoin is better for transactions as compared to Bitcoin. Musk said that Bitcoin is popular among investors because each token currently stores large amounts of fiat currency. He added that Dogecoin is better for daily purchases.

"The transaction value of Bitcoin is low and the cost per transaction is high. At least at a space level, it is suitable as a store of value. But fundamentally, Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency. Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions. The total transaction flow that you do with Dogecoin is transactions per day has much higher potential than Bitcoin."," Elon Musk told the magazine, after being named Time Magazine's "Person of the Year".

Soon after the interview, Musk also announced that Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis. "Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," he tweeted. Musk did not specify what merchandise, which starts from $50 and goes as high as $1,900, could be bought with dogecoin. Tesla sells a number of products, including 'Giga Texas' belt buckles and mini models of its vehicles.

The company also sells limited-edition items such as the 'Cyberwhistle', which is modeled after its much-awaited Cybertruck. It recently launched a quad bike 'Cyberquad' for kids, also modeled after the truck.

Of course, Musk's statement and tweet had a positive impact on the value of Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency has seen a jump of about 24 per cent since Musk's tweet. The verified Twitter account of Dogecoin also posted a clipping of Musk's interview, thanking the tech mogul for "dropping some straight facts" about the dog-coin.

Earlier this month, Musk had hyped up Dogecoin against Ether, which is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain. He also called Dogecoin "the people's crypto" and has been tweeting about it aggressively throughout the year.