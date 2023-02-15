Elon Musk threatens to fire remaining 80 Twitter engineers if his tweets do not get most views

Twitter has become all about Elon Musk. In October 2022, Musk acquired the platform for $44 billion, and since then, Musk is all about Twitter and Twitter is all about Musk. In fact, it won't be really wrong to say that Musk is obsessed with Twitter, so much so that he wants users to see all his tweets on their timelines, every time they open the app or scroll through it. In a recent instance, his obsession with Twitter forced Twitter engineers to work overnight and build a special system that will highlight Musk's tweets more than ever.

Just recently, both Musk and US President Joe Biden tweeted about the Super Bowl but the Twitter CEO's tweet received fewer impressions in comparison. Now, Musk didn't like this and asked all the remaining Twitter engineers to clarify why his tweet didn't get the most impressions.

To put it in numbers, Biden's Super Bowl tweet received nearly 29 million impressions, while Musk's tweet on the same topic got little over 9.1 million impressions. Seeing such less impressions, the Twitter CEO later deleted the tweet and asked the engineers to explain why his tweet didn't get as much response. Musk also threatened to fire all remaining 80 engineers if his tweets do not get the most views the next time, the Platformer reported.

Soon after Musk figured that his tweet got lesser impressions than Biden's tweet, his cousin James Musk sent an urgent message to Twitter engineers. In one of the internal groups, James Musk called for anyone who knows how to write software and show Elon Musk's tweets all over Twitter, which in turn will get more impressions and views. "We are debugging an issue with engagement across the platform," James Musk wrote in one of Slack groups by tagging "@here" so that anyone online would read it. "Any people who can make dashboards and write software please can you help solve this problem. This is high urgency. If you are willing to help out please thumbs up this post," Twitter CEO's cousin further wrote in the Slack group.

All the remaining Twitter engineers worked overnight and what happened frustrated all Twitter users. The change in the system showcased Musk's tweets all over everyone's timeline. The Platformer also reported that Musk threatened to fire the remaining engineers if the issue was not fixed or his tweets did not get the maximum impression. Just last week, the publication reported that the Twitter CEO fired one of two remaining principal engineers after the engineer told Musk that views on his tweets are declining because people are losing interest in him.