Elon Musk to appoint new Twitter CEO by the end of 2023

Even though Elon Musk has acquired Twitter, he has never been too keen to continue as the CEO of the company. Musk has been hunting for the perfect CEO to run Twitter for quite a long time. Previously, Musk had posted a tweet saying that he will step down as the Twitter CEO, the day he finds someone "foolish" enough to take up that role. Now Musk has shared the exact timeline of when he will step down as the CEO.

Musk confirmed the same at the World Government Summit in Dubai."I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place, and the product roadmap is clearly laid out," said Musk. "I don't know, (but) I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year (for the new CEO)."

Ironically, Musk posted a picture on Twitter of his pet dog Floki, a Shiba Inu and introduced him as the new Twitter CEO. He also took a dig at former CEO Parag Agrawal, by calling his dog a better CEO than the "other" guy Agrawal. Musk fired the top management of Twitter as soon as he took over the company. CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Nel Segal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were all fired. Soon after getting rid of the top management, Musk wiped off almost 75 per cent of its workforce.

On December 21, Musk tweeted saying that he will resign as soon as he finds someone. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,"he said. He even conducted a poll on Twitter asking whether he should remain the CEO of the company. But the results of the poll were in favor of his exit. Musk, however, blamed the bots for not being supportive of him as the Twitter CEO.

Musk has made many changes in the platform ever since he took over. He has launched a subscription plan at Rs 900 per month and promised a host of features and a blue tick in return. While Musk has launched the subscription plans to increase revenue, the existing verified users are certainly not happy with the new development.

Twitter employees are also facing major issues because of the changes made by Musk within the company. Employees have complained of smelly toilets, they have also been walked out of Twitter offices because Musk failed to pay rent and their free lunches have also been stopped.