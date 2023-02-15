Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO by end of 2023

Weeks after announcing that he will be stepping down as Twitter CEO after a poll result suggested the same, Elon Musk has now given a fair estimation of when he will be stepping down and getting his successor to run the social media platform.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, Musk said that the end of 2023 would be "good timing" to find someone else to run Twitter as by then the social media platform would be more stable.

"I think I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out," said Musk, speaking virtually at the summit.

He was asked about his exit plan and who will be the successor, he said, "I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year."

Musk, on December 21 had confirmed his move as he tweeted, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,"

This had come after he tweeted that all major policy decisions will be taken after a poll is conducted on the microblogging website and in his cryptic humourous fashion the first poll for a change was asking whether he should step down the CEO. The poll concluded with 57.5% affirmatives.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

He had then added he would "just run the software & servers teams".

This comes on the same day when Musk once again took Twitter by storm after posting a picture of his dog as the new CEO of the social media platform.

In a series of tweets, Musk expressed his admiration for his new CEO, who he believes is a better CEO than "the other guy", hinting either at himself or the former CEO Parag Aggarwal.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, at the same event, Musk was asked about how governments can use Twitter better. He said, "I think it's good for people to speak in their own voice. I would encourage CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically. Do the tweets yourself and convey your message directly”

BREAKING: @ElonMusk says he recommends Government officials and leaders should speak in their own voices:



“I think people should speak in their own voice. I would encourage CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically.. Do the tweets yourself and convey your message directly” pic.twitter.com/3BSkG2nXrg — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 15, 2023

He also said, "I get attacked a lot on Twitter but I don't mind. It's great for communication and I would encourage more communication and the best way to do your own tweets. Do the tweets yourself and convey the message you want."