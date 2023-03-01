Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO soon: who will be the next Twitter head?

Elon Musk, in one of the latest interviews, said that he wants to step down from the position of Twitter CEO by the end of this year. While the billionaire didn't confirm who will be the next Twitter CEO, reports suggest that it could be someone who is a close associate of Musk. In fact, reports suggest that it could be someone who helped Musk cut costs at Twitter.

According to the latest report coming from The Platformer, The Boring Company CEO Steve Davis could be the next Twitter CEO. It is not confirmed, but in the manner Davis is helping Musk rebuild Twitter it is quite evident that he could be the next CEO of Twitter. In fact, it is said that Davis played a key role as a part of Musk's transition team last year. Reports also suggest that he was the first employee to sleep in Twitter office after Musk introduced hardcore work culture.

Since Musk's Twitter acquisition, Davis is said to have played a crucial role in cutting costs. In fact, it is said that Davis played a key role at the recent round of layoffs that happened at Twitter. The microblogging site recently fired around 200 employees including product managers, engineers, and people in the data science department.

Who is Steve Davis?

Davis has been a close associate of Musk for a long time. Before taking charge as The Boring Company CEO in 2019, Davis worked with SpaceX. As per a report from The Information, Musk and Davos have worked together since 2003 and now the billionaire is looking at Davis to fill the position of Twitter CEO. Musk recently said in an interview that he plans to step down from his position and will only handle "software & servers teams".

Reports also suggest that Davis has been working closely with Musk for Twitter since the acquisition happened last year. Some of the latest reports also suggest that Musk tasked Davis to cut USD 500 million in costs at Twitter but he ended up cutting around USD 1 billion. "His success in bringing costs down by any means necessary has led to growing speculation internally that Musk will choose him to be Twitter's next CEO," the report mentioned.

Though Musk has said that he wants to step down as Twitter CEO, it is highly unlikely that he will give away his full power. Musk is currently working closely with the engineering and software teams and will continue to do so in the future as well. In one of his tweets in December 2022, Musk clearly mentioned that even after the new CEO is appointed he will continue to handle software and server teams. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," the billionaire noted in the tweet.