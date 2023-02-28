Elon Musk too is scared of ChatGPT, recruits team to develop AI tool’s rival 

ChatGPT has caused a stir in the tech industry. After Google, now Elon Musk is reportedly recruiting a team to develop a ChatGPT rival. As per a report published by the Information, Musk has reached out to the AI researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Previously, Google unveiled Bard, its AI tool, in order to take on ChatGPT, which is developed by OpenAI.

As per The Information, Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Alphabet's DeepMind AI unit, the report said. Interestingly, Musk is no stranger to OpenAI. He infact co-founded OpenAI along with Sam Altman in 2015 as a non-profit organisation. However, he left the board in 2018 but has great things to say about OpenAI's new tool, ChatGPT. In a tweet, Musk called it "scary good".

"ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI," Musk said. According to the report that quoted an interview with Babuschkin, Musk and Babuschkin have had discussions about forming a team to delve into AI research. However, at this point in time, the project is still in its early stages and there is no clear outline or strategy for creating any particular products. This suggests that the focus is on exploring and understanding the potential of AI rather than developing specific applications.

Babuschkin revealed that he not officially signed onto the Musk initiative, according to the report.

ChatGPT's growing influence has given sleepless nights to a lot of companies. Within days after its launch, ChatGPT became the first application to garner one million users.

Google has introduced a new chatbot named Bard that can talk to people like ChatGPT, which is another chatbot. Bard uses a language model called LaMDA, which is made by Google. The announcement of Bard was made a few days after Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, talked about it during a meeting where they talked about money. Before this, the people who work at Google were worried about ChatGPT because it was doing well with people who used it. Google has said that they will let a few people try out Bard before releasing it to everyone else. ChatGPT is already available for people to try out for free, and a lot of people have used it already.

