Elon Musk tweets about ‘transparency’ and new Twitter features; here’s what’s coming next

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed some of the additions and changes that would be made to the microblogging website Twitter, starting the next week. This is amidst chaos in the online and offline world with Twitter, including issues with the severance of many employees and rent issues around worldwide offices.

The latest addition for Twitter was announced on Friday that there will soon be a verification service for organisations on the website, which was formerly known as Blue for Business. Earlier, Musk tweeted about the need for transparency and trust.

"Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code & make account/tweet status visible no later than next month. Transparency builds trust," he tweeted.

Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code & make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.



Transparency builds trust. January 13, 2023

On Friday, Musk highlighted another addition coming to the website via tweets. "Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week," he said. He hinted that the plan is to simplify the process of creating folders to categorise tweets into different categories.

Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2023

The tech tycoon additionally disclosed last month that the upcoming improvements are part of a "far larger UI redesign" along with a significant improvement in the backend server architecture of Twitter.

Since Musk’s much-talked-about $44-billion takeover of Twitter, the company has been flirting with various initiatives like selling usernames and bringing in more advertisers as it is strapped for cash. According to reports, many of the big advertisers left the platform and the company has been cutting down its internal revenue projections significantly for 2023.

