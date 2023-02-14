Elon Musk tweets For You? After Musk fired engineer, Twitter now showing most users all his tweets

If you are also seeing all of Elon Musk's tweets on your Twitter feed, the problem is not with your account. Several Twitter users noticed a strange phenomenon when their feed was flooded with all of Musk's tweets on Monday. Some users who don't even follow him on the social networking service were receiving updates from the billionaire, leaving many to question what was going on. Twitter is currently dealing with various issues concerning its UI. Most issues have started cropping up ever since Musk removed half of its staff.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, the micro-blogging site has been more about him than the site itself. Twitter users were seeing an overwhelming amount of Musk's tweets and replies, and while it's not clear why this is happening, many are speculating that it may be because of the changes and updates that Twitter has been implementing over the past week.

Interestingly, Musk also rolled out a fix to solve the visibility issue. He said that 95 per cent of his tweets were not getting delivered. "Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, resulting in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all. Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird). When Fanout crashed, it would also destroy anyone else's tweets in queue, "he said

On February 8, Twitter users began reporting widespread issues that were affecting their experience on the platform. Some users lost access to their direct messages, while others were getting error messages saying they were "over the daily limit for sending tweets". Additionally, people were being forced to schedule tweets in order to post them, which was frustrating for many who rely on Twitter for instant updates and news.

That same day, Twitter announced its plans to start charging $100 a month for a "basic tier" to access the social media site's application programming interface (API). Developers and researchers use the API to analyze public tweets, and the change has not gone over well with many users. The company has also rolled out the ability to tweet up to 4,000 characters for US Twitter Blue subscribers, as opposed to the typical 280 characters.

Musk's move to charge for features that were previously free on Twitter has irked many people who use the platform, particularly because the changes were made rapidly with little notice. It's not the first time Twitter has made changes without proper communication, as many users remember the disastrous rollout of an updated verification system last year that allowed people to get a blue checkmark for a subscription fee.