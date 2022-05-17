Elon Musk tweets poop emoji, shows fight with Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal is now public

Ever since Elon Musk announced he is buying Twitter -- after the company's board's approval -- there has been huge speculation that the Tesla boss would fire the current chief executive of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, probably because their views do not align. Now it seems the tussle between Agrawal and Musk is out in public. Musk on Monday night replied to one of Agrawal's tweets with a poop emoji. Yes, a poop emoji!

The Twitter CEO's series of tweets came right after Musk put his Twitter purchase on hold, following a report that highlighted a high number of bots on the social media platform.

To give you a background of what led to Musk throwing the poop emoji on Agrawal's timeline, here is a quick summary. It all started when Twitter put out an estimate of false accounts on its platform. The company says it has less than 5 per cent of bots on the website, a figure that Musk apparently believes is too low.

Agrawal, who took the role of Twitter's CEO late last year, defended the company's claim after Musk put his $44 billion deal on hold when the social media platform said that there may be less than 5 per cent of its 226 million daily active users belong to false or spam accounts, including bots. Musk said his team will check with Twitter about details supporting that claim, but to allay any concerns, the Tesla chief did mention that he is still very much "committed to [the] acquisition."

Agrawal, who recently spoke up about the drastic changes in the company's hierarchy, once again tried to push back against Musk. He pointed out that Musk's suggestion to measure how big spam and bots are a problem for Twitter by performing a random sampling of 100 accounts is not going to work. "Our actual internal estimates for the last four quarters were all well under 5 per cent," Agrawal wrote on Twitter.

The Twitter CEO's tweets were a direct attack on Musk's way of handling the buyout. And this could be a follow-up to the drama that began when Musk criticised Vijaya Gadde -- Twitter's top lawyer -- publicly. In that affair, too, Agrawal had pushed back and taken a subtle dig at Musk.

While there was a buzz that Musk is not happy with Twitter management, so far he has refrained from attacking Agrawal. Although, he did attack Vijaya Gadde, a senior Twitter executive directly. But now, his poop emoji shows that the tussle between Agrawal and Musk has gone public. It also indicates that if the Twitter deal goes through and Musk ends up owning it, there is a good chance that Agrawal will leave his post as CEO.

Since he announced his deal, Musk has made some weird tweets. First, he criticised Gadde in public for her way of handling the misinformation on Twitter and then he expressed his doubts about the company's current management and hinted at a restructuring. In particular, Musk may be targeting Agrawal, who replaced Jack Dorsey last year in November as the Twitter CEO. And Musk is doing all of this despite the fact that the terms and conditions of his Twitter deal do not allow him to do certain things. For instance, he cannot disparage the company's or its existing employees' reputation. It is, however, not clear whether whatever Musk said against Gadde contributes to disparagement or not.