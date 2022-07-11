Elon Musk wants his employees to have more babies, childcare benefits across Tesla, SpaceX will be increased

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently been advocating for people to have multiple children to tackle an "underpopulation crisis". Now, the billionaire is introducing a policy change in his companies to help employees have more than one child. In a tweet, he claimed his companies, which include Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, and SolarCity, would increase childcare benefits "significantly". He added that the Musk Foundation also "plans to donate directly to families."

Currently, the exact details of the childcare benefits remain unclear. Musk says that details will be announced next month. Last week, the Tesla CEO claimed that he's doing his "best to help the underpopulation crisis." He had also said, "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

His latest announcement comes after a Twitter user (BLKMDL3) replied to the initial tweet asking, "What's your response to those who say they shouldn't have a lot [of] kids for cost reasons?".

Musk has repeatedly said in the past that people having fewer babies is a problem for humanity. In December 2021, he even gave an interview where he said, "I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate ... if people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words".

He claims that he practices what he preaches since he has nine children with three different partners.

Meanwhile, Musk is also making headlines for backtracking on this $44 billion-worth Twitter acquisition. He claimed that he wanted to transform the micro-blogging platform to uphold free speech. However, he recently flipped on the deal and said Twitter has not been providing the accurate details on fake and spam accounts on the platform. Twitter, in return, said that it is planning to pursue legal action against Musk for pulling out of the $44 billion deal.