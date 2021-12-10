Elon Musk wants to quit his job and become an influencer, Carl Pei feels he is already one

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is probably bored of spaceships and self-driven cars, he now wants to become an influencer. We are not saying this, Musk himself has tweeted saying that he now wants to quit his job and become an influencer. Well, he is not entirely wrong in wanting to become an influencer. He, in fact, has everything that is required to become an influencer. Musk already has 65.8 million followers on Twitter. His tweets influence the market value of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shibu Inu, so if tomorrow he takes up a vlogging camera and expresses his views about everything on social media, Musk would probably become the greatest influencer in the world.

"thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk who never fails to express his views posted on Twitter. People who follow Musk, also know that he is extremely chatty on the platform as well. No matter who you are, what you do, if your tweet manages to grab his attention, you are mostly likely to get a reply from Musk on Twitter. Musk's tweet has received hilarious reactions from people across the twitterverse. While some feel that he would become a really good influencer, some believe that he is already one! Musk's latest tweet also caught OnePlus and Nothing co-founder Carl Pei's attention. Replying to Musk's tweet, Pei, who operates under the username "carlpei.eth" on Twitter, said," You're already an influencer ."



Another popular influencer who goes by the name Mr Beast replied to Musk's tweet saying that he will coach him on how to get YouTube views. Musk responded to his tweet using an emoji. Musk doesn't seem hassled by the trolls on Twitter and often engages in fun banter with them. A user replied to Musk's tweet saying, "if you had a dollar for every shitpost you'd be a oh wait, nvm." What the user meant was that he would be a billionaire if he gets paid for every tweet he posts but then realised that Musk is already one, so didn't complete his tweet. Musk responded to his tweet using a laughing emoji.

On a related note, Tesla-backed Starlink will soon offer satellite internet services in India. However, the company has not received the license that is required to offer services in India. Starlink India director Sanjaya Bhargava said that the company will apply for the licence in January 2022.