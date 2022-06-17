Elon Musk wants Twitter to clock 1 billion users

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met the Twitter employees for the first time since he made a hostile bid to take over the company. Musk talked about the future of the company. He hinted at the layoffs, growth, similarities with the Chinese apps, content moderation and more. The meeting between Musk and the employees lasted for more than an hour. The employees had submitted questions to Musk about the future of the company.

Musk has been overly critical of Twitter and its policies ever since he decided to take over the company. He had taken sly digs at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and legal head of the company, Vijay Gadde. However, now Musk, in a meeting with the employees, has talked about the company to greater heights. He said that he wants the micro-blogging company to clock over 1 million users. Musk said he wants to extend the features to one billion users. That is nearly four times the number of current users. Twitter has reported that it has acquired 229 million monthly daily active users in the first quarter of 2022.

However, in order to achieve the target, Musk said that the users should be allowed to do whatever they want. He said that users can make outrageous comments on the platform, and those comments should not be amplified. He also stressed that giving the sole right to users to filter out what they want to see on Twitter. Musk also stated that the most inclusive thing to do on Twitter would be to get every single human on Twitter.

Musk has talked about free speech on multiple occasions. He even said that he wants to acquire Twitter so that he can make the platform free. He has voiced his opinion against the former President's ban on the platform. Musk even offered Trump to rejoin the platform, but Trump politely refused, saying that he is happy in his own platform called Truth Social, which apparently has more users than Twitter.

Musk also hinted at possible layoffs for the company. Although he did not spell the word "layoff" during the meeting, he said that it would depend on the financial situation of the country. "It depends. The company does need to get healthy," Musk said, according to the source. "Right now the costs exceed the revenue.""Anyone who is a signification contributor has nothing to worry about," he added.