Elon Musk wants you to buy his perfume and help him purchase Twitter

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter again for the same price that made him hesitant earlier. Ahead of the final deal, the Tesla CEO is joking about collecting funds through his new 'Burnt Hair' perfume to purchase the social media platform. In a tweet, Musk said, "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter". Currently, Twitter's lawsuit against Musk is due in court on October 17.

The 'Burnt Hair' perfume seemingly started as a joke, but many Elon fans actually started buying the fragrance. Soon after announcing the new perfume, Musk changed his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman". The so-called finest perfume is available to purchase on the Boring Company's website for Rs 8,400.00. Musk clarified that users use Doge cryptocurrency as a payment mode. Indian customers have the option to buy with Google Pay.

After the perfume went on sale, Musk started tweeting about its sales numbers. It appears his company has managed to sell 20,000 bottles of Burnt Hair perfume, worth over $1 million worldwide.

Whether he's collecting funds for Twitter or not, Musk appears to be quite persistent about this current offer. Some even claim that the Tesla CEO desperately wants to buy Twitter so that his private conversations with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal aren't made public. He has resurrected his original $54.20 per share offer for the company, valued at $44 billion. Previously, he backed out of the deal as he believed Twitter fudged its spam account numbers.

Interesting, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was recently asked what he thinks about the Twitter-Elon Musk saga. In an interview with The Verge, he said, "I think it's interesting as a saga like you're saying, but I think even at this point, it's not actually clear what's going to happen". He added, "I think this is another one of those things that it's really unclear how it'll actually turn out".