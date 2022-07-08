Elon Musk, who now has 9 kids with 3 women, says everyone should have a big family

Tesla CEO and future owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, once said that civilisation would crumble if people stop having more kids. Cut to 2022, Musk is now father to nine children with three different partners. He and his partner, who also happens to be a top executive of Nueralink, welcomed twins in November 2021. Interestingly, the twins were born weeks before he welcomed his second child via surrogacy with his former girlfriend. Well, Musk clearly practices what he preaches and now has an interesting reaction to having more kids.

Musk, whose tongue-in-cheek humour is popular amongst his fans, took to Twitter to share that he is doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis. "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he tweeted. "Mark my words, they are sadly true," he added.

Musk also went on to add that people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed for population collapse.

An Insider report gave the Internet a new topic to obsess over when it reported that Musk had twins last year with top executive of Nueralink, Shivon Zilis. The report mentions that court documents revealed Musk and Zilis, the Nueralink executive, had filed a petition to change their twin babies' names to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name". The babies were born in Texas and the petition to change their names was also filed in Texas.

So now, with two more kids added to the clan, Musk is now father to ten known children, which includes six from his first wife, Justine Musk. Out of six, one of them passed away at 10 months due to an illness, then he had two children with Claire Boucher, professionally known as Grimes.

Musk is now 51 but does not want to stop having kids. He had previously said that "If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words." When he was asked why he has so many kids, Musk had stated that he is setting an example, adding that he practices what he preaches.