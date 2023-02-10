Elon Musk worries fewer people are seeing his tweets, fires a Twitter engineer after urgent meeting

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk is seemingly angry at how the social media platform is going forward. In the last few weeks, Twitter rolled out new features, but users complain that their tweet engagement with audiences is falling. Musk is seemingly facing similar issues, and there appears to be no solution, at least from the engineering team. As a result, an engineer has been fired since the employee could not provide concrete answers to Musk over falling likes and engagement in his tweets.

According to The Platformer, Musk summed a group of engineers and said, "I have more than 100 million followers, and I'm only getting tens of thousands of impressions." He added, "This is ridiculous."

However, after the meeting, Musk seemingly lost his cool and snapped at one of the engineers. "You're fired, you're fired," Musk told the engineer. The report withholds the name of the employee's name.

The report highlights that Musk has asked employees to track how many times each of his tweets are recommended. The Twitter CEO is one of the most followed users on the platform. Even before acquiring Twitter in October last year, Musk was heavily active on the social media platform and tweeted about anything and everything.

The exact reason for falling engagement on tweets remains unclear, but it may stem from Twitter's new feature that allows users to view engagement numbers. Recently, Musk made his account private for a day to test whether that might boost the size of his audience. Earlier this week, Twitter was experimenting with some features, but the platform suffered a massive outage. It is unclear whether the rollout of the updates caused the Twitter outage.

While the product team is looking into the matter, employees told the publication that workers have not "seen much in the way of longer-term, cogent strategy." An employee said"

"Most of our time is dedicated to three main areas: putting out fires (mostly caused by firing the wrong people and trying to recover from that), performing impossible tasks, and 'improving efficiency' without clear guidelines of what the expected end results are. We mostly move from dumpster fire to dumpster fire, from my perspective."

An employee said that when "Musk or the goons ask questions", workers are scared to give the "least fireable response." Employees are torn between giving the right answer and the safe answer. However, remaining Twitter employees say that Twitter 2.0 has improved in some ways.

Musk fired half of Twitter's force after his takeover. Recently, he clarified that Twitter has 2300 active workers and several contractors. The company had roughly 7500 employees before his takeover.



