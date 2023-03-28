Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink prepares to test devices on humans, looking for trial partners

Elon Musk's company, Neuralink, has often made headlines and is working on 'brain-machine interfaces' to establish a connection between human beings and computers. Musk, who has often warned people about the dangers of artificial intelligence, founded the company in 2016. Neuralink is now looking forward to testing out its devices on human beings and is awaiting the necessary approvals for the same.

Neuralink awaiting human trials

A Reuters report states Neuralink is looking for a partner with experience in conducting medical trials to help it with human testing of the devices. The company is yet to publicly announce which organizations it is in talks with or when it plans to begin testing its technology on humans.

The report adds that the company approached one of the biggest U.S. neurosurgery centers for the same, six people familiar with the matter revealed. In early 2022, US Food and Drug Administration had rejected Neuralink's application to begin human trials, citing safety concerns.

The technology that Neuralink is working on involves implanting tiny electrodes into a person's brain, allowing them to connect directly with a computer. Musk had previously described the technology as a "high-bandwidth interface to the brain" and has said that it could eventually enable humans to communicate telepathically. Until now, no company has received US approval to bring a BCI implant to the market.

On the other hand, the company hopes that these implants will eventually cure diseases like paralysis and blindness.

Elon Musk's recent tweet about Neuralink

When ChatGPT's enhanced version, the GPT-4 was launched, it was announced that the chatbot had already passed a lot of tests originally meant for humans. GPT-4 is also capable of handling questions of a greater level than its predecessor. Musk, commenting on the GPT-4's abilities, asked what humans will do and that we should 'get a move on with Neuralink'.

Neuralink accused of animal cruelty

In 2022, the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Agriculture initiated an investigation into possible breaches of animal welfare regulations at the company. Reuters had reported that current and former employees spoke up about the company's hurried animal experiments, which resulted in avoidable fatalities.

Also, in February last year, the company had revealed that prototype testing of their BCI implants at the University of California, Davis Primate Center, had resulted in the death of monkeys. During this time, the company was also accused of animal cruelty. However, Elon Musk denied the charges and stated that before considering implanting a device in an animal, they conduct rigorous benchtop testing and take extreme care.