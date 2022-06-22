Elon Musk's daughter gives him Father's Day shock, he says he loves all his children equally

Elon Musk has always been vocal about this dark childhood, especially his relationship with his father. On various occasions, Musk has been seen talking about his strained relationship with his father Errol Musk. In fact, not so long ago, Musk called his father a "terrible human being" who is capable of "carrying out evil deeds". Musk's transgender daughter thinks kind of the same for her father but Musk claims to be a better father than his.

Musk's transgender daughter has reportedly filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity. In the petition, his daughter said that she "no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." Musk, however, on Father's day tweeted that he "loves all his kids". The petition shows Justine Wilson as her mother, who divorced Musk in 2008.

Just like Musk and his daughter's relationship, his relationship with his father has been an on-and-off thing. Tesla CEO accepts that his father was the one who taught him a lot of engineering and physics while growing up but under an "austere and often bleak" environment. For instance, at the age of 17 when Musk chose to move to Canada, his father reportedly told him he was an idiot and will be back in three months.

Though Musk believes his father is a "terrible man", the SpaceX head credits his father for providing a solid foundation in science and technology, which is one of the reasons behind his successful business endeavors. Similarly, the relation between Musk and his daughter has also been on and off.

Even though Musk says he loves "all" his "kids", time and again, the billionaire has been seen supporting the Republican Party that supports a raft of legislation that would limit transgender rights in the United States. In fact, in 2020, Musk weighed in on the issue of transgender people choosing their preferred pronouns saying that he "absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare".

In the petition, Musk's daughter, formerly named Xavier Alexander Musk, asked the court for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity as a female. The petition was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica back in April.