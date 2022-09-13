Elon Musk's ex from college days auctions private photos with billionaire, love note written by him

Breakup hurts, and the first thing we do to distance ourselves from our ex is get rid of the memories and everything that is related to them. But what happens if you break up with a billionaire celeb? In that case, you can sell out their belongings and get a fortune in return. Seems a win-win right? Well, you should thank Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne for this idea, as she recently auctioned some mementos of Musk's and her college relationship.

The world's richest man reportedly dated Jennifer Gwynne while they were in college. Their romance blossomed while they were studying at the University of Pennsylvania. Just like other couples, they had their memories captured in photos to cherish forever. Coming back to the present timeline, the two are not dating each other anymore and Gwynne has sold off a cache of photos and other memorabilia on the Boston-based platform RR Auction.

She has put around 18 candid photos of Musk's moments as a college student, a handwritten birthday card, and a gold necklace that Musk gifted her. The pictures also included unseen photos of Musk in his youth days hanging out with friends, fooling around in the dormitory, and cuddling with his then girlfriend Gwynne.

Besides the photos and the handwritten note, what was intriguing to the bidders is the necklace, worth millions. The necklace is studded with emeralds from the Zambian mine and was previously owned by Musk's father, Errol.

As per a report coming from the Independent, Gwynne, who briefly dated Musk in 1994, has chosen to sell the things in order to raise money for her stepson's college tuition. Notably, this is not the first time that RR Auction's website has offered for sale mementos connected to well-known entrepreneurs. In August, it also sold Steve Jobs' first Apple-1 prototype at auction for close to $680,000.