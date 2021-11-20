Elon Musk's mail to Tesla employees about listening to music at work proves he is a cool boss

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is quite vocal about his opinions about everything under the sun. Whether it is about owning a cryptocurrency or about his competitors, Musk has rarely minced his words. He is also extremely chatty on Twitter, you will always find him replying to random tweets about either his satellite project Starlink or his Tesla car models. Recently, a letter of Musk to his employees was obtained by CNET, in which he expressed his views about listening to music at work. What we wrote in the letter will make you want to work at his company.

Most people have the habit of listening to music while working, they say it helps them concentrate better. Listening to music also keeps distraction or unnecessary chatter at bay, but some employers may not look at it as a very good thing. However, Musk, unlike some bosses, said that he likes people listening to music at work. In an email dated October 3, Musk expressed he is pretty in much in favour of people listening to music at work as long as the colleagues around are happy with their music choices.

Musk's email to his employees was obtained by CNET. Here is what it said:

To: Everybody

From: Elon Musk

Date: Sunday October 3 [time redacted]

Subj. Music in the Factory

Just wanted to say that I very much support music in the factory, as well as any little touches that make work more enjoyable.

An associate just sent me a note asking if we could have one ear bud for music so the other ear can listen for safety-related issues. That sounds fine to me.

Also, ambient music from speakers is also totally cool so long as there is reasonable agreement among your colleagues as to the music choices.

If there are other things that you think would improve your day, please let me know. I care very much that you look forward to coming to work every day!

Back in 2017, Musk was counted amongst the 10 most admired CEOs in America in Glassdoor annual "Top CEOs" list. He was ranked 8th on the list. Musk received a 98 per cent approval rating from his employees in the survey conducted by Glassdoor.



