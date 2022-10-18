Elon Musk's SpaceX seeks govt permit to launch Starlink satellite internet in India

Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly planning to expand its Starlink satellite internet services in India again. The company has seemingly applied for global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) licence to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to launch its services in the country. Interestingly, Starlink opened registrations for its satellite internet service in India last year. However, the Musk-owned company closed pre-booking channels after DoT warned citizens against it. It even updated its site with a new prompt reading, "Starlink is not yet available in your area due to pending regulatory approval". The same prompt appears even now.

As reported by The Economic Times, SpaceX applied for a GMPCS licence last week. The company had even applied for an experimental license but withdrew it later. The report highlights that a GMPCS license does not mean Starlink internet services could launch in the country as the company would later need approval from the Department of Space and buy relevant spectrum. After getting approvals, SpaceX will also need to establish in-country earth stations (satellite gateways), the report points out.

Musk's SpaceX is not the only company planning to expand satellite Internet connectivity in India. For instance, Bharati Airtel has entered into a joint venture with Hughes for satellite broadband services in India. Earlier this month, Reliance Jio also received a nod from DoT to offer satellite Internet in the country. The report points out that Tata Group, Canada's Telesat, and Amazon are exploring options to launch satellite internet services.

Satellite connectivity could be the next big thing after 5G in India as there are many rural and remote areas that are yet to get fiber networks for high-speed internet.

Companies also asked the government to allocate services through an administrative process instead of auctions - as is done in the rest of the world. However, Jio and Vodafone Idea have reserved that spectrum should be auctioned. Elon Musk's SpaceX opened channels to let users pre-book for Starlink internet last year. However, the company was forced to return pre-book money after the government asked the company to first seek approval.