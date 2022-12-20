Elon Musk's stalker was an UberEats worker who claimed Musk was monitoring his real-time location

Elon Musk, who has been in the eye of the storm ever since he acquired Twitter, recently had to deal with stalkers, who were monitoring his movements. In a shocking turn of events, an altercation took place between Musk's security team and an alleged stalker at a gas station 26 miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

The man who was filmed allegedly stalking Musk has now been identified as an Uber Eats worker. Brandon Collado, who was filmed stalking Musk in a video, has confirmed that he was the person shown in the video. Collado also made bizarre claims that Musk was monitoring his real-time location.

As per the Washington Post, Collado revealed that he has an interest in Musk's family, and the mother of his two children, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher. Interestingly, Boucher lives in the family near to the gas station where the confrontation between Collado and Musk's security team took place.

Collado, in a conversation with the Post, revealed that he worked as a driver for UberEats. He made many bizarre and unsupported claims that Grimes was sending him coded messages through her Instagram posts that Musk was monitoring his real-time location. He also claimed that Musk had the power to control UberEats to block him from receiving delivery orders. He also revealed that he was in Grimes's neighborhood to work for Uber Eats.

This clearly wasn't the first time Musk's former partner Grimes was subjected to trolling. As per The Post, Grimes was granted a restraining order against a man named Raymond Barrajas after he showed up at her home. The stalker also made unsupported and bizarre claims like Collado. He said he believed that Grimes was secretly communicating with him through her music.

Previously, Musk had shared the footage featuring Collado asking people if they recognised the man. "Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving & climbed onto the hood.Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family," Musk tweeted. He even blocked the account of Sweeney, who used to run a Twitter account by the name of ElonJet. The Twitter account tracked Musk's flight locations in real time. He was aware of ElonJet but blocked it only after his son was being stalked.

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so it is OK," Musk said.

