Elon Musk's Tesla sued for violating federal laws following mass layoff

Tesla recently laid off 10 per cent of its workforce after the company's founder, Elon Musk, said that he is getting a super bad feeling about the economy. Following the mass layoffs, a lawsuit has been filed against Tesla by employees who were fired earlier this month.

The lawsuit filed by former employees John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield stated that Tesla violated federal laws by not providing advance notice of the job cuts. Lynch and Hartsfield were fired on June 10 and June 15, respectively. The workers alleged that Tesla failed to adhere to federal laws on mass layoffs that require a 60-day notification period under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The former Tesla employees, who worked at Tesla's gigafactory plant in Nevada, seek pay and benefits for the 60-day notice period. The lawsuit further stated that more than 500 Tesla workers were fired at the Nevada factory.

Lynch and Hartsfield are also seeking class-action status for all former Tesla employees in the US who were fired in May or June without advance notice.

Employees also said that Tesla offered one week of severance to some employees, which violates federal laws. Tesla has not released a statement or any comment regarding the lawsuit. The company has also not revealed the number of employees it fired over the past two months.