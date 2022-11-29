Elon Musk’s tweet gets flagged as fake news on Twitter, lauds Community Notes feature 

Looks like Twitter's algorithm to detect fake news has no mercy for the company chief, Elon Musk either. Twitter's Community Notes lets users collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets.The contributors can leave notes on any tweet which they find misleading and if that note is found useful by other users, the note will be publicly shown on a tweet.

Elon Musk recently posted a tweet with a doctored headline attributed to CNN. Soon a Community Note appeared below Musk's tweet claiming that the tweet is fake and that CNN has not aired any report about Musk threatening free speech and the picture has been digitally altered to add the text. Now, this was a deliberate attempt to highlight the updates the Community Note feature has received under Musk's leadership. Reacting to the Community Notes added to Musk's tweet, he wrote, "Community FTW".

It is important to note that the Community Notes feature is now publicly visible to the users in the US. Indian users have yet to get the feature. The support page reveals that the Community Notes feature has an open and transparent process. That is why the company has made the Community Notes algorithm open source and publicly available on Github, along with the data that powers it so anyone can audit, analyze or suggest improvements.

"Community Notes do not represent Twitter's viewpoint and cannot be edited or modified by our teams. A Tweet with a Community Note will not be labeled, removed, or addressed by Twitter unless it is found to be violating the Twitter Rules, Terms of Service, or our Privacy Policy. Failure to abide by the rules can result in one's removal from accessing Community Notes, and/or other remediation," Twitter said in a post.

Notably, anyone on Twitter whose account meets the eligibility criteria can sign up to help. All contributors start with the ability to rate notes, and over time, can earn the ability to write.Community Notes identifies notes that are found helpful by and for people with different points of view.

