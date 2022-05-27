Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition: What is happening right now?

Just a month ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter, the most popular microblogging site, for $44 billion in cash. Since then, a lot has been happening in terms of the offer, the changes in Twitter's work culture and also the management structure. Musk has currently put the Twitter deal on hold since he wasn't convinced by the company's latest findings on spams and bots on the platform. Musk accused Twitter of manipulating statistics.

Amid all the drama around Musk's Twitter acquisition plan, here's a quick look at the 5 latest developments of what has happened in the last one month.

-First and foremost, Musk has currently put the Twitter deal on hold after the company issued its latest findings on spams and bots on the platform. In the finding, Twitter claimed that in the last quarter there were 5 per cent of bots on the platform. On the contrary, Musk claimed that there were at least 20 per cent spams and bots on the platform in the time period. He said that the company should first provide a clear picture of bots on the platform and only then would he go ahead with the offer.

-The Tesla CEO recently hinted that he may be considering buying Twitter at a lower price than $44 billion, which he initially offered. During a recent interview, Musk said buying Twitter at a lower price is not out of the question. In fact, it is believed that the whole drama around putting the deal on hold is the billionaire's strategy to buy the platform at the best price possible.

-Amid Musk's evaluations, Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter, has fired several top executives stating it as an impact of restructuring. Earlier this month, Agrawal fired Twitter's general manager of consumer product Kayvon Beykpour and general manager of revenue Bruce Falck and announced their exit through an email. Jay Sullivan has taken over as both the head of product and interim head of revenue.

-Meanwhile, the Twitter CEO announced freezing hiring and pulling back on spending. Though Agrawal clarified that there are no plans for layoffs and hinted that some leaders could be removed. He stated failures to hit audience and revenue goals as reasons for the departure of these top executives.

-Amid the conflict between Musk and Twitter, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the company, has stepped down from the board as well. Late last year, Dorsey resigned from the position of Twitter CEO, passing complete responsibility to Agrawal, who Musk is likely to fire once he becomes the Twitter boss.

