Elon Musk's Twitter announces new verification for organisations, details here

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has recently introduced a new verification programme for organisations that will help them distinguish themselves as well as their network on the micro-blogging site. Earlier known as Twitter Blue, the verification service will first be launched for some selected companies and will then be made available for the rest. Companies that wish to get the early access of the verification process can do so by filling up a form. The eligible organisations will then be added to the waitlist.

Twitter's verification for business

Twitter announced the new verification for business process in a new blogpost. When an organisation subscribes for verification, they can link any number of 'business, brands, or affiliated individuals' to the account. The affiliated accounts will be marked with a badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their verified tick mark.

"We are taking Twitter Blue's rollout as an opportunity to further enhance and distinguish organizations on Twitter. As a Twitter Verification for Organizations subscriber, an organization can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark," the post reads.

Elaborating further on the new verification process, the blogpost added, "By creating this connection, we're making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Organizations can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent organization. We will share any new criteria, pricing or process as we update them."

How to apply for verification for business?

On its official handle, Twitter shared a link to apply for early access to Verification for Business. The tweet said, "We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business. Today, you can apply for early access via our waitlist here"

Elon Musk's Twitter has been in the news a lot lately due to the changes introduced by its new owner after buying the company in a much-publicised USD 44 billion deal. From firing employees and top level executives, including the former CEO, to discontinuing several facilities for employees, Musk took some drastic measures to build 'Twitter 2.0'.