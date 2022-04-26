Elon Musk's Twitter buyout sends Dogecoin soaring by over 30% within hours

Elon Musk will finally be the new owner of Twitter, a statement that has apparently been in the making for several years now. After a to-and-fro on Musk's recent and final offer, the team in control of the micro-blogging platform found it apt to accept the buyout proposal from the celebrated tech entrepreneur. Naturally, the digital world has been abuzz with the takeover and one of the biggest benefits from the hype has been seen in the world of cryptocurrencies, thanks to Musk's affiliation to the meme token Dogecoin.

After months of experiencing subtle fluctuations in the crypto market, Dogecoin has finally seen a surge of as much as 30 per cent in value, since the Twitter buyout deal has been confirmed. The crypto coin, denoted by the dog breed Shiba Inu, retails for $0.162 at the time of writing, around 30 per cent higher than its value on Monday, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

For those unaware, Dogecoin came into being in 2013 as a meme-based cryptocurrency that was meant to bring together a community to promote the use of crypto tokens. Over time, this community was joined by a noteworthy member, none other than Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO eventually became an extremely vocal supporter of Dogecoin and through countless tweets, often in the form of memes, managed to bring mainstream attention to the crypto token.

Since Twitter is the only social media platform that Musk indulges in, most of Musk's Dogecoin promotions came through tweets. The Dogecoin community, thus, has been an avid part of Twitter and with Musk now just about becoming the new owner of the micro-blogging platform, the enthusiasm among the community is only understandable. The new investments in the crypto coin also show how the world is acknowledging the apparent connection between Twitter and the meme coin.

Other than Dogecoin, Elon Musk has also been an avid supporter of cryptocurrencies in general, including Bitcoin. With Musk now at the helm of Twitter, it is likely that we will see more crypto-native features on the social media platform, which will, in turn, boost the general acceptance of digital currencies the world over. Crypto enthusiasts are thus excited at the Twitter buyout and hope to see some changes that will preferably act in favour of cryptocurrencies and their use.