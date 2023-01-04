Elon Musk's Twitter reverses its 2019 ban on political ads

Elon Musk's Twitter is planning to reverse a ban on political ads on the platform after over two years. As revealed by Twitter Safety, a Twitter-affiliated account, the company will expand the political advertising permit in the coming weeks. Twitter banned political ads in 2019 after it faced widespread criticism for allowing election misinformation to spread across its services. Other social media companies like Facebook also restricted political ads for similar reasons.

In a tweet, Twitter said that it is also planning to reintroduce cause-based advertising to facilitate "public conversation around important topics." The company had restricted ads related to social causes around the same time as the political ads ban. At the moment, cause-based ad permits are only relaxed in the US.

In another tweet, the company adds, "Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter. We'll share more details as this work progresses."

Notably, then-CEO Jack Dorsey said in 2019 that political ads should be earned and not bought. He added that a political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet, and paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimised and targeted political messages on people. "We believe this decision should not be compromised by money," Dorsey said in October 2019.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has repeatedly said in the past that he wants the platform to be a destination for free speech. Musk has reversed a ban on former US president Donald Trump after a poll. With his latest decision, he hopes to increase the company's falling revenue.

As a part of cost-cutting measures, Musk has already laid off more than 50 per cent of Twitter's workforce, bringing the headcount down to roughly 2500 from 7500 (as of September 30, 2022). Some fear that more layoffs are imminent near the end of the financial year.

Musk has also taken some drastic decisions to cut down on operating costs. Interestingly, Twitter has been sued by the landlord of the Hartford Building, where its San Francisco office is located. A report claims that Musk has not paid rent worth roughly Rs 1.12 crore. Similarly, Twitter has decided to reduce spending on employee lunches. In November 2022, Musk said that Twitter served lunch to employees worth Rs 32,000. However, a former employee alleged that Musk was lying, and the company offered lunch worth Rs 2000 to each employee per day.