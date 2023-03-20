Email to Twitter Press in India now comes back with shit reply, like literally 💩

What will Elon Musk do next? Well, no one -- including Musk himself -- has any answer to this question. In October last year, after months of drama and constant negotiations, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion but what happened next will be remembered for years. The billionaire abruptly fired thousands of employees including the entire communications team. This also included many Indian communication specialists, some of whom are yet to find a new job. So much so that there are apparently no one in the India team who can respond to emails from journalists. And probably this is why the company has now resorted to replying to all emails that journalists in India send to its press contact with poop or shit emoji.

Before Musk took over Twitter, journalists could count on receiving a response to their questions over email. But soon after Musk's Twitter deal was closed, the company's press team stopped replying to emails. In a recent development, Musk has set an automated poop emoji response for any press query. On Sunday, the Twitter boss wrote in a tweet "press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩."

At India Today Tech, we wanted to check if he has really set a 'poop' emoji as an automated response for media query. We emailed asking how many employees are remaining in India after multiple rounds of layoffs. The response from press@twitter.com was literally a poop emoji. There's no doubt that only Musk can do something like this, and he seems to be super proud about it.

Now, Twitter isn't the first company that Musk owns that lacks a press team. Even Tesla has no press team. Even after investors requested Musk to bring back the Tesla press team, the billionaire didn't think there any need for a press team at any of his companies. "Other companies spend money on advertising & manipulating public opinion, Tesla focuses on the product. I trust the people," one of Musk's tweets from April 2021 noted.

Musk got rid of Tesla's press department completely back in 2020 and since then there has been no one in the company who handles press queries. It is usually Musk who gets on Twitter and addresses concerns about Tesla products. Musk is following the same strategy at Twitter. Whether it is about a new feature update or layoffs or any other things at Twitter, we usually see Musk announcing them all and there's no press update as is the case with any other tech company.

Over the last several months, especially after buying Twitter, Musk has often spoken against the press. This is likely because of the media coverage around how Musk handled things at Twitter -- from laying off innocent employees to not paying rent, selling office furniture, and so on. On several occasions, Musk also said that journalists are biased against his companies.