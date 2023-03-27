Employer rating website Glassdoor cuts 15 per cent jobs, pauses hiring

Employer rating website Glassdoor is the latest firm to announce layoffs. Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong announced cutting of jobs through a memo that he sent to employees. The company announced that it is cutting 15 per cent of the total workforce due to a shift in the macroeconomic environment.

This is the second round of layoffs that the company announced. The first round of layoffs at Glassdoor was announced back in March 2020. Now, for the unaware, Glassdoor allows users to anonymously submit and view salaries, and also search and apply for jobs on its platform.

Announcing the second round of layoffs, the Glassdoor CEO said in an official statement that layoffs is a result of declines in revenue trends and retention rates. He also highlighted that layoffs were the company's last resort. "From the start, we said that layoffs would be a last resort. Unfortunately, we have reached that point. It is with a heavy heart that I share that I have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce," Sutherland-Wong wrote in a memo.

Glassdoor is also extending support to employees who have been impacted as a part of the latest layoffs. The company announced that impacted staff will get a minimum of 16 weeks of base pay, healthcare coverage for 4 months, and 100 per cent payout of the spring 2023 bonus. The Glassdoor CEO also revealed that the company will assist impacted employees with job searches as well.

The memo highlighted that the company has taken various initiatives to cut costs before announcing layoffs. "This outcome is devastating, and please know that we made all attempts to control costs to avoid this. We paused hiring. We cut programme costs. We cut travel and events. Unfortunately, this was not enough," Sutherland-Wong said.

In March 2020, Glassdoor announced its first round of layoffs. At that time, the company fired approximately 300 employees, which was said to 30 per cent of the total workforce.

Meanwhile, the tech industry is going through a rough time. Most of the top tech companies like Meta, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, among many others have fired thousands of employees in multiple rounds of layoffs. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently announced cutting 9000 more jobs across departments to cut costs. Recently, an Indian IT company, Accenture, announced cutting 19000 jobs amid tough macroeconomic situations.