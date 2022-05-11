End of en era: Apple discontinues iPod line after 20 years, last model iPod Touch available while stocks last

Apple iPod Touch has officially been discontinued, marking the end of the company's iconic lineup of iPods, the first model of which was launched over 20 years ago in 2001. Apple said the iPod Touch will be available to buy while supplies last, which means the last remaining model in Apple's family of portable music players will not be produced any longer. In a heartfelt note, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, said the spirit of the iPod lives on through the company's other products, powered by Apple Music.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," said Joswiak.

While the iPod Touch was not the first product of its kind, it definitely became the most coveted immediately after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs introduced it. The original iPod defined not only listening to music with style but also the convenience one could have experienced back then. The unique scroll wheel and the compact size made the iPod a hit product. The first few models, precisely up until 2017, of the iPod, such as the iPod nano and iPod Shuffle, were meant for listening to music exclusively. It was the iPod Touch that gave a modern way to listen to music. It has a touchscreen and support for the internet, and more. Its takers were mostly people who wanted an iPhone-like experience but did not need a phone.

Even though the iPod has had a good run — and for a long time, the writing has been on the wall. The last remaining iPod Touch model that Apple has discontinued was launched back in 2019 without a dedicated event. Its hardware was also not really up-to-date. The iPod Touch used the processor that powered the good old iPhone 7, which was launched in 2016. It was clear that Apple was not paying enough attention to the iPod and, if that was not a hint, Tony Fadell, one of the developers of the original iPod, told The Verge that the team working on the iPod knew the iPhone would cannibalise the iPod and other music players. That is because the iPhone is perfectly capable of playing or streaming music while doing several other things, and, as such, it would not make sense to carry a second device just for listening to music.

The Apple iPod Touch may soon disappear from the market, even more now that Apple has announced that no more units will be produced and that whatever is on the market is the last supply.